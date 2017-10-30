Walk-On’s Shakes Things Up With Latest Burger Of The Month

Ma’s Meatloaf makes its way to the menu on Wednesday

Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Burger? Not exactly. Still insanely delicious and incredibly savory? Absolutely.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is switching things up with November’s Burger of the Month. Instead of a classic burger patty, the restaurant will be serving Ma’s Meatloaf Nov. 1 through Nov. 30.

Walk-On’s newest menu item features a hearty slab of meatloaf topped with caramelized onions, mashed potatoes, gravy, fried onion rings and chopped parsley, all stacked in between two slices of Texas toast. This one-of-a-kind creation is available for just $11.99.

For adults indulging in this delicious special, Walk-On’s suggests pairing it with a classic Jack Daniel’s and Coke. The Louisiana-based brand is thrilled to be partnering with the popular whiskey as they support Operation Ride Home. The program is a partnership with the Armed Services YMCA to assist military personnel with funds needed to get home for important moments.

Walk-On’s now has 15 locations*: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. With more than 100 locations across 15 states in the pipeline, Walk-On’s has become one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.

New Orleans Saints superstar Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, bought in as co-owners in May 2015. Drew pointed out that Walk-On’s is “a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues” and that they were excited to help “expand the brand across the nation.”

*Ma’s Meatloaf is not available at the Covington location.

To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar ®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

