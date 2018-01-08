Walk-On’s Is Set To Make Its Rapides Parish Debut

Baton Rouge-based restaurant celebrates grand opening in Alexandria Jan. 15

Alexandria, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Rapides Parish will get its first taste of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar’s fresh Louisiana cuisine when it opens on Monday, Jan. 15, at 2956 South MacArthur Drive in Alexandria.

The new restaurant will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday, but consider arriving early because the first 25 dine-in customers will receive a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees!

The community is celebrating Walk-On’s arrival with a VIP night on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m. featuring special guest LSU baseball legend, Warren Morris. During the event, Walk-On’s will present a $5,000 donation to Autism Speaks, an organization that is dedicated to promoting solutions for the needs of individuals with autism and their families through advocacy and support and advancing research into the causes of autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. The pre-opening event is invitation-only.

“It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to bring such an amazing franchise to my hometown,” said Franchisee Brandon Thompson. “What I love most about Walk-On’s, outside of the delicious Louisiana cuisine, is that it truly has something for everyone. Whether you’re having a family night, dinner with friends, or you’re bringing the little league team in after a game, Walk-On’s is the perfect destination. I’m extremely excited for our community to experience the quality food, culture and game day atmosphere that comes with having their very own Walk-On’s.”

In addition to owning Alexandria’s first Walk-On’s, Thompson is a member of the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, Central Louisiana Young Professionals Group and the Louisiana Restaurant Association.

“We’ve had our sights set on expanding into Central Louisiana for quite some time, and we’re very pleased to have found an extraordinary franchisee partner to lead the way,” said Brandon Landry, Walk-On’s Enterprises co-founder and owner. “This is our first Walk-On’s location in Rapides Parish, so we are happy to have a local as passionate for our brand as Brandon take charge. Brandon and his team have built a great restaurant and hired a hard-working staff. The community is going to be really impressed.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-style menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by its All-American Team.

Alexandria’s first Walk-On’s – the 14th in Louisiana – will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

In May 2015, New Orleans Saints superstar Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, bought into Walk-On’s Enterprises as co-owners. Drew pointed out that Walk-On’s is “a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues” and that they were excited to help “expand the brand across the nation.”

Walk-On’s now has 16 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.

To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar ®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com