Walk-On’s Scratch Kitchen Cranks Out New Summer Slider Lineup

Baton Rouge, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux ® introduced today a new lineup of Summer Sliders featuring fan-favorite flavors from its award-winning menu!

The new Buffalo Chicken, BBQ Pulled Pork and Jalapeño Jack Sliders join the incumbent Cheeseburger Slider in an offering that allows guests to choose two of any slider plus fries for $9.99 or try a flight of all four for $13.99 for a limited time. The Summer Sliders are packed with flavor featuring the following builds:

Cheeseburger – Two-ounce, handmade patty with American cheese, ketchup and pickles

– Two-ounce, handmade patty with American cheese, ketchup and pickles Buffalo Chicken – Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with a ranch drizzle

– Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with a ranch drizzle BBQ Pulled Pork – Sweet Baby Ray’s

BBQ Pulled Pork, cheddar and spicy slaw

– Sweet Baby Ray’s Jalapeño Jack – Two-ounce, handmade patty with fried jalapeños, pepper jack and spicy mayo

“We built our new slider lineup to feature our most popular proteins from across the menu, like buffalo chicken and pulled pork, into a customizable slider plate that allows guests to mix it up this summer,” said Walk-On’s Senior Vice President of Culinary and Supply Chain Mike Turner. “Don’t let the ‘slider’ term mislead you – these are packed with flavor and perfect for any occasion, including lunch, snack, dinner or a flight for the whole table as a starter!”

Ordering the four-slider flight comes with a bonus for Walk-On’s loyalty members, who will receive a free milkshake on their next visit after purchasing.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Americana and Louisiana cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Étouffée, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme® Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkonsfranchising.com or contact VP of Franchise Sales, Mike Wootton at 704-572-2499.

