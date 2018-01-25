Walk-On’s Promotes Internal Team Members

Baton Rouge-based restaurant announces promotions in operations and construction

Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar’s is all about celebrating teams. The brand known for its quality food, culture and game-day atmosphere, today announced leadership promotions from within the team.

Tony Caballero

Tony Caballero has been named vice president of operations and training for Walk-on’s Bistreaux & Bar. Caballero joined the Walk-On’s team in 2008 as an assistant general manager for the second Walk-On’s location. He began his restaurant career with Copelands of New Orleans after a 20-year career as a S.W.A.T officer.

Bobby Fradella

Bobby Fradella – a 25-year restaurant industry veteran – has been named director of franchise operations after two years as a regional operations manager. In his new role, Fradella will be responsible for ensuring that the Walk-On’s experience is delivered and protected in the company and franchise restaurants.

Eric Kindon

Eric Kindon joined the Walk-On’s team in 2014 as the construction & facilities manager and will now serve as director of construction, where he will lead the development of each new Walk-On’s location. With 18 new Walk-On’s locations slated for completion in 2018 and an additional 20+ locations projected for completion in 2019, there’s no question that Kindon will continue to demonstrate his aptitude for restaurant development.

“We are so proud of Tony, Bobby and Eric and all that they have done to drive our brand forward,” said Brandon Landry, Walk-On’s Enterprises co-founder and owner. “There is nothing better than watching this team grow and succeed in making Walk-On’s a world-class brand.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-style menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by its All-American Team. In May 2015, New Orleans Saints superstar Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, bought into Walk-On’s Enterprises as co-owners. Drew pointed out that Walk-On’s is “a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues” and that they were excited to help “expand the brand across the nation.”

Walk-On’s now has 17 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.

To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

