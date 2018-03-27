Walk-On’s Prepares to Open 2nd San Antonio Restaurant

Baton Rouge-based brand celebrates grand opening on Monday

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is bringing its fresh Louisiana cuisine to the Huebner Oaks Center on Monday, April 2.

The new restaurant, located at 11075 IH 10 W., will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday. But consider arriving early because the first 25 customers will receive a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees!

The community is celebrating with a VIP night Saturday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m. During the event, Walk-On’s will present a $5,000 donation to Teed Off at Cancer, one of the largest charity events in San Antonio. The pre-opening event is invitation-only.

“I opened the first Walk-On’s in San Antonio just last year and it has been a huge hit, so we couldn’t be happier about bringing our winning combination of Louisiana-style food and drinks to everyone near Huebner Oaks,” said Franchisee Moussa Haidar. “You won’t find another menu like ours in San Antonio, and our game-day atmosphere is perfect for sports fans of all ages. We’ve assembled an awesome team of about 150 and we’re all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-style menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by its All-American Team. When the new restaurant opens, it will be the second Walk-On’s in San Antonio, the fourth in Texas, and the 19th system-wide.

“We are quickly expanding across Texas thanks to extraordinary franchisee partners like Haidar,” said Scott Taylor, President & COO of Walk-On’s Enterprises. “The new restaurant is absolutely beautiful, and I know it’s going to be a very welcome addition to the dining and entertainment landscape in the Huebner Oaks Center.”

The new restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Walk-On’s now has 18 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard, Alexandria, Gonzales, and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.

New Orleans Saints superstar Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, bought in as co-owners in May 2015. Drew pointed out that Walk-On’s is “a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues” and that they were excited to help “expand the brand across the nation.”

To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com