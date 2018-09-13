Walk-On’s Prepares to Open 1st Mississippi Restaurant in Hattiesburg

Award-winning restaurant celebrates grand opening with giveaways and more on Sept. 17

Hattiesburg, MS (RestaurantNews.com) Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is making its highly anticipated Mississippi debut and is bringing its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere to Hattiesburg on Monday, Sept. 17.

Hattiesburg’s new Walk-On’s, located at 4400 Hardy St., will kick off its grand opening festivities at 10:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Hattiesburg Chamber of Commerce. During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Walk-On’s will present a $5,000 check to DuBard School for Language Disorders. The University of Southern Mississippi’s Mascot, Seymour, will also be onsite to pump up the opening day crowd.

The restaurant will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday but consider arriving early because the first 20 customers will receive a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees!

“We are extremely honored and excited to open the first Walk-On’s to Mississippi and can’t wait to begin serving the Hattiesburg community,” said Franchisee Matt Gallagher. “We are in the perfect location in the Westwood Square Shopping Center and we’ve hired an All-American team of 210 to join us in introducing this one-of-a-kind brand to everyone in the area. Walk-On’s is unlike anything in else in Hattiesburg, and Mississippi, so we know it’s going to be a very welcome addition to the dining and entertainment landscape in the area.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team. When the new restaurant opens, it will be the 23rd Walk-On’s system-wide.

The new restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Walk-On’s now has 22 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and San Antonio, and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard, Alexandria, Gonzales, Mobile, West Monroe and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock and Tyler, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.

Following a record-breaking year of franchise expansion, Walk-On’s has captured the top spot in two categories of Technomic’s 2018 Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report. To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

