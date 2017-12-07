Walk-On’s Makes A Run For Broussard

Popular Louisiana brand to celebrate grand opening Dec. 11

Broussard, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Broussard will soon have a new family-friendly spot to watch the big game. Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is set to open a Broussard location on Monday, Dec. 11, at 110 Celebrity Drive across from Celebrity Theater.

To celebrate the grand opening, Walk-On’s is giving away mini footballs signed by New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees to the first 25 dine-in customers on Monday. Additionally, a $5,000 check will be presented to Healing House – a local nonprofit that provides support and education for grieving children in the community. Doors open to the public at 11 a.m.

This is the third location for Walk-On’s Franchisee DBMC Restaurant LLC. DBMC has plans to expand the Walk-On’s brand into Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi and Oklahoma in the next couple of years.

“We’re excited to bring Broussard their very own Walk-On’s and look forward to becoming an integral part of the community,” said Jason Gisclair, Vice President of DBMC Restaurants. “Our delicious Louisiana-style food and game-day atmosphere is perfect for sports fans of all ages. We’ve assembled a great team of 150 individuals and I’m confident that we are going to fit in perfectly here in Broussard.”

The Broussard location will feature 84 televisions and 48 beers on-tap with beer taps at three booths for guests to pour their own beer. A banquet-style room will be available for holiday parties or corporate meetings and the new restaurant will have a variety of catering options. When it opens on Monday, it’ll be the second Walk-On’s in the Lafayette market, 13th in Louisiana and 16th system-wide.

Walk-On’s now has 16 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.

To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

