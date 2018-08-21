Walk-On’s Makes Its Ouachita Parish Debut

Award-winning restaurant celebrates West Monroe grand opening with giveaways and more on Aug. 27

West Monroe, LA (RestaurantNews.com) The people of Ouachita Parish will no longer have to drive to Shreveport or Bossier City to get their Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar fix! The Baton Rouge-based restaurant is bringing its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere to West Monroe on Monday, Aug. 27.

West Monroe’s new Walk-On’s, located at 205 Basic Drive, will kick off its grand opening festivities at 10:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell and the West Monroe Chamber of Commerce.

The restaurant will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday but consider arriving early because the first 20 customers will receive a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees! The new restaurant will also be hosting giveaways on its Facebook page throughout opening week.

“We are extremely excited to bring everyone in the West Monroe area a Walk-On’s to call their own,” said Franchisee Chris McJunkins. “We have found the perfect location right off of I-20 and we’ve hired an All-American team of 200 to join us in serving the West Monroe community. Walk-On’s is unlike anything in the area, so we know it’s going to be a very welcome addition to the dining and entertainment landscape in the area.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team. When the new restaurant opens, it will be the 22nd Walk-On’s system-wide.

The new restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Walk-On’s now has 21 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and San Antonio, and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard, Alexandria, Gonzales, and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock and Tyler, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.

Following a record-breaking year of franchise expansion, Walk-On’s has captured the top spot in two categories of Technomic’s 2018 Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report. To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. The brand vaulted onto the Inc. 5000 List in 2018 (at No. 1756) and is the highest-ranked company from Baton Rouge. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

