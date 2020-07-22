Walk-On’s Makes Its Orlando Debut

Award-winning restaurant is set to celebrate its grand opening with giveaways on July 27

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is bringing its signature Cajun cuisine served in a family-friendly atmosphere to Orlando on Monday, July 27.

Located at 8151 International Drive , Orlando’s first Walk-On’s will open its doors at 11 a.m. on grand opening day. Guests should consider arriving early because the first 20 customers will receive a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees. To add to the excitement, guests can enter a drawing on grand opening day for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year!

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Walk-On’s to Orlando and can’t wait to begin serving the Taste of Louisiana to the community,” said Joe Foranoce, director of operations for BISTREAUX BROTHERS RESTAURANTS, LLC, a proud Walk-On’s franchisee. “The new restaurant is in a great location on I-Drive, next to The Wheel at ICON Park, so it really can’t be missed. In addition, we have hired an All-American Team to join us in introducing this one-of-a-kind brand to everyone in the area. Walk-On’s is unlike anything in else in Orlando, so we know it’s going to be a very welcome addition to the dining and entertainment landscape in the area. We look forward to celebrating with everyone on Monday.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team. When the new restaurant opens, it will be the second Walk-On’s in Florida and 41st system-wide.

Orlando’s new Walk-On’s will be open every day from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/walkonsorlando .

The safety and well-being of its guests and team members is and always will be a top priority for Walk-On’s. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, Walk-On’s has implemented enhanced sanitation standards and processes.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.