Walk-On’s Is Giving Away Tickets To The Independence Bowl

Louisiana brand offers two chances to win suite tickets, field passes and $500

Shreveport, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Walk-On’s Independence Bowl is just around the corner and title sponsor Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is getting ready for game day.

Following the announcement made earlier this fall that Walk-On’s had signed a five-year contract with the Independence Bowl Foundation, the Baton Rouge-based brand is excited to host two giveaways to give fans a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Independence Bowl experience.

Between Monday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 18, Walk-On’s will host a “Text to Win” giveaway. Fans can enter by texting “WALKONS” to 63566. The winning package includes two suite tickets to the game, field passes and $500 of spending money.

There’s more! Walk-On’s will also host an Instagram giveaway from Sunday, Dec. 3 through Tuesday, Dec. 5. The restaurant will post an image to its Instagram page on Sunday and guests will have through Tuesday to follow Walk-On’s, tag a friend in the comments and like the photo. One winner will receive two suite tickets to the game, field passes and $500 in spending money.

The 2017 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

Walk-On’s now has 15 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. With more than 100 locations across 15 states in the pipeline, Walk-On’s has become one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.

New Orleans Saints superstar Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, bought in as co-owners in May 2015. Drew pointed out that Walk-On’s is “a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues” and that they were excited to help “expand the brand across the nation.”

To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar ®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

