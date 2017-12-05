Walk-On’s Is Expanding To Three New States

Louisiana brand executes development agreement to bring 11 restaurants to North and South Carolina and Georgia

Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) For over 10 years, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar has exceeded guest’s expectations with its quality food and game-day atmosphere, resulting in exponential growth with no plans of slowing down.

Walk-On’s Enterprises co-founder and owner Brandon Landry announced today that the company has executed a Franchise Agreement with Jason Sadowski and his wife Amy to bring 11 Walk-On’s locations to Georgia (Savannah and Augusta), South Carolina (Columbia, Charleston, Greenville, Spartanburg and Myrtle Beach) and North Carolina (Fayetteville and Wilmington) starting in fall 2018.

Restaurant operation is in Sadowski’s blood – his parents, Tom and Nancy, were multi-unit restaurant owners as well. Sadowski grew up in the business and in 2010, formally took the reins. Altogether, Sadowski has over 15 years of multi-unit experience under his belt.

“When exploring new franchise opportunities, a friend asked if we were familiar with the Walk-On’s brand,” said Sadowski. “After one visit, Amy and I were blown away by our experience and knew this was where we were meant to be. With hundreds of restaurant brands across the country, it’s hard to find one that has a unique offering as well as a mass appeal, but Walk-On’s definitely fits the bill. We are excited to join the Walk-On’s team and we look forward to introducing the one-of-a-kind concept to everyone in these three new states.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-style menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team.

Walk-On’s now has 15 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. With more than 100 locations across 15 states in the pipeline, Walk-On’s has become one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.

New Orleans Saints superstar Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, bought in as co-owners in May 2015. Drew pointed out that Walk-On’s is “a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues” and that they were excited to help “expand the brand across the nation.”

To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Jami Zimmerman at Champion at jzimmerman@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

Contact:

Jami Zimmerman

Champion Management

972-930-9933

jzimmerman@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com