Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Gonzales Restaurant

Gonzales, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is bringing more of its signature Louisiana-inspired menu to Gonzales on Monday, Jan. 11.

Located at 2828 S. Outfitters Drive , Gonzales’ second Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Gonzales Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m. Guests should consider arriving early because the first 20 customers will receive a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees. To add to the excitement, guests can enter a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! Walk-On’s Gonzales will accept entries during its first full month of business and will announce the winner the week of Feb. 8.

“The Gonzales community continues to show us overwhelming support, so we are honored to open a second location in the area,” said Jason Gisclair, president of DBMC Restaurants, LLC, a proud Walk-On’s franchisee. “The new restaurant is in a great spot, inside the Tanger Outlets, making it more convenient for fans in south Gonzales to get their Walk-On’s fix. We’ve hired 200 awesome All-American team members, and we’re all looking forward to serving more of our Cajun cuisine to the Gonzales community.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team. When the new restaurant opens, it will be the 19th Walk-On’s in Louisiana and 47th system-wide.

Gonzales’ new Walk-On’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/walkonsgonzales .

The safety and well-being of its guests and team members is and always will be a top priority for Walk-On’s. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, Walk-On’s has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

