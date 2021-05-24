Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Tuscaloosa Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony and give away free Walk-On’s for a year on May 31

Tuscaloosa, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Alabama fans are about to have a new go-to destination to cheer on the Crimson Tide when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its Tuscaloosa debut on Monday, May 31.

Located at 675 Skyland Blvd. , the new Walk-On’s restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, guests can enter a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! Walk-On’s Tuscaloosa will accept entries through its Facebook page and in the restaurant during its first full month of business and will announce the winner the week of June 28.

“We are thrilled to bring Walk-On’s to Tuscaloosa,” said Franchisee Shane Morrison. “There’s nothing like our authentic, mouthwatering Cajun cuisine in the area, so I’m confident that Walk-On’s will be a hit. Plus, our game-day atmosphere is perfect for cheering on the Crimson Tide. We’ve hired 200 winning All-American team members and we can’t wait to celebrate our grand opening with everyone next week. Roll Tide!”

When Tuscaloosa’s first Walk-On’s opens, it will mark the fourth in Alabama and 52nd systemwide.

Walk-On’s Tuscaloosa will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/WalkOnsTuscaloosa .

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

