Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Tallahassee Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant to give away free Walk-On’s for a year and more on Feb. 1

Tallahassee, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tallahassee’s extensive lineup of award-winning cuisine is about to get even better. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is set to open and start serving its signature Taste of Louisiana to the Tally community on Monday, Feb. 1!

Located at 3390 Capital Circle NE , the new Walk-On’s restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Guests should consider arriving early because the first 20 customers will receive a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees. To add to the excitement, guests can enter a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! Walk-On’s Tallahassee will accept entries during its first full month of business and will announce the winner the week of March 1.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Walk-On’s Cajun cuisine to Tallahassee,” said Jason Gisclair, president of DBMC Restaurants, LLC, a proud Walk-On’s franchisee. “The new restaurant is in a great location, at the intersection of I-10 and Capital Circle NE, and we’ve hired 200 incredible All-American team members that’ll join us in serving the community. We’re confident that Walk-On’s will be a great fit in the wonderful city of Tallahassee. We look forward to celebrating with everyone next week.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team. When the new restaurant opens, it will be the third Walk-On’s in Florida and 48th system-wide.

Tallahassee’s new Walk-On’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/walkonstallahassee .

The safety and well-being of its guests and team members is and always will be a top priority for Walk-On’s. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, Walk-On’s has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

