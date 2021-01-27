Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Tallahassee Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant to give away free Walk-On’s for a year and more on Feb. 1
Tallahassee, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Tallahassee’s extensive lineup of award-winning cuisine is about to get even better. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is set to open and start serving its signature Taste of Louisiana to the Tally community on Monday, Feb. 1!
Located at 3390 Capital Circle NE, the new Walk-On’s restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Guests should consider arriving early because the first 20 customers will receive a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees. To add to the excitement, guests can enter a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! Walk-On’s Tallahassee will accept entries during its first full month of business and will announce the winner the week of March 1.
“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Walk-On’s Cajun cuisine to Tallahassee,” said Jason Gisclair, president of DBMC Restaurants, LLC, a proud Walk-On’s franchisee. “The new restaurant is in a great location, at the intersection of I-10 and Capital Circle NE, and we’ve hired 200 incredible All-American team members that’ll join us in serving the community. We’re confident that Walk-On’s will be a great fit in the wonderful city of Tallahassee. We look forward to celebrating with everyone next week.”
Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team. When the new restaurant opens, it will be the third Walk-On’s in Florida and 48th system-wide.
Tallahassee’s new Walk-On’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/walkonstallahassee.
The safety and well-being of its guests and team members is and always will be a top priority for Walk-On’s. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, Walk-On’s has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.
At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com.
Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.
About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.
Contact:
Brooke Sundermier
Champion Management
972-930-9933
bsundermier@championmgt.com
The post Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Tallahassee Restaurant first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.