Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Starkville Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways on July 18

Starkville, MS ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Starkville community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Bulldogs when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux ® makes its debut on Monday, July 18.

Located at 996 MS Hwy 12 E, Starkville MS 39759 the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Starkville partners and Walk-On’s executive team at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win FREE Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Walk-On’s unique Taste of Louisiana to Starkville,” said Franchisee Alan Gant. “With countless TVs and mouthwatering cuisine served in a game day atmosphere, Walk-On’s is the perfect place for students, faculty and families to cheer on the Bulldogs. We can’t wait to celebrate this exciting grand opening with everyone on Monday.”

Walk-On’s will offer the Starkville community ample dining room for up to 280 guests, including a patio area and meeting room. Plus, guests can relax and refresh in a comfortable bar area or bring the whole crew and sit at one of many large tables throughout the restaurant. And, it couldn’t be easier to get a Taste of Louisiana with quick restaurant access off Highway 12 and Highway 82.

Walk-On’s first Starkville restaurant marks the brand’s fourth Mississippi location. Walk-On’s Starkville will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/WalkOnsStarkville .

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun and Americana cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. The Walk-On’s team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit https://walkonsfranchising.com or contact Mike Wootton, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 704-572-2499.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

More from Walk-On’s

The post Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Starkville Restaurant first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.