Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Ridgeland Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony and give away free Walk-On’s for a year on Sept. 27

Ridgeland, MS ( RestaurantNews.com ) Whether hiking the Historic Chisha Trail or playing on the Rez, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will soon be the go-to destination to fuel-up for a day of adventure when the award-winning restaurant makes its Ridgeland debut on Monday, Sept. 27.

Walk-On’s is set to start serving its mouthwatering Louisiana cuisine served in a family-friendly, game day atmosphere next week! Located at 720 Highland Colony Pkwy., the new Walk-On’s restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered in a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be drawn at random and announced on opening day.

“We’re excited to open our second restaurant in The Magnolia State and can’t wait to introduce the Taste of Louisiana to Ridgeland,” said Franchisee Matt Gallagher. “Whether you’re going out for a family dinner, date night, drinks with friends or to watch a primetime matchup on the big screen, Walk-On’s is the perfect restaurant for any occasion. We’ve hired 200 winning All-American team members and we’re all looking forward to serving our scratch-made Louisiana cuisine to this vibrant community.”

Walk-On’s Ridgeland will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/WalkOnsRidgeland .

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

More from Walk-On’s

The post Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Ridgeland Restaurant first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.