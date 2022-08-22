Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Pensacola Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways on Aug. 29

Pensacola, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Pensacola community is about to have another go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux ® makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 29!

Located at 1240 Airport Blvd., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Pensacola partners and Walk-On’s executive team at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win FREE Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.

“We’re thrilled to bring Walk-On’s unique Taste of Louisiana to the Pensacola community,” said DBMC Restaurants President and Walk-On’s Franchisee Jason Gisclair “With countless TVs, a variety of local beers on tap and mouthwatering cuisine served in a game day atmosphere, Walk-On’s is the perfect place for guests to cheer on their favorite Florida teams. We can’t wait to celebrate this exciting grand opening with everyone on Monday!”

Walk-On’s first Pensacola restaurant marks the brand’s ninth Florida location. Walk-On’s Pensacola will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/WalkOnsPensacola .

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun and Americana cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. The Walk-On’s team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit https://walkonsfranchising.com or contact Mike Wootton, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 704-572-2499.

