Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Midland Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant to give away free Walk-On’s for a year and more on Nov. 23

Midland, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is bringing the Taste of Louisiana to Midland on Monday, Nov. 23.

Located at 4605 Whitman Drive, Midland’s first Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Midland Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m. Guests should consider arriving early because the first 20 customers will receive a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees. To add to the excitement, guests can enter a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! Walk-On’s Midland will accept entries during its first full month of business and will announce the winner the week of Dec. 21.

“My brother Josh and I are thrilled to introduce Walk-On’s to the great folks of Midland,” said Franchisee Cade Underwood. “The new restaurant is in the ideal spot and we’ve hired an outstanding All-American Team to join us in introducing this one-of-a-kind brand to everyone in the area. Walk-On’s signature Cajun cuisine served in a family-friendly atmosphere is unlike anything else in Midland, so we’re sure it’ll be a great success. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to celebrate with everyone on Monday.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team. When the new restaurant opens, it will be the 14th Walk-On’s in Texas and 45th system-wide.

Midland’s new Walk-On’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/walkonsmidland .

The safety and well-being of its guests and team members is and always will be a top priority for Walk-On’s. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, Walk-On’s has implemented enhanced sanitation standards and processes.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

