Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Katy Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony and give away free Walk-On’s for a year on Aug. 9

Katy, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is bringing the ultimate game day experience to even more of the Houston area when the Louisiana-inspired restaurant makes its Katy debut on Monday, Aug. 9!

Located at 23213 Grand Circle Blvd. , the new Walk-On’s restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Katy Chamber of Commerce at 10:20 a.m. To add to the excitement, guests can enter a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! Walk-On’s Katy will accept entries through its Facebook page and in the restaurant during its first full month of business and will announce the winner the week of Sept. 6.

“We are so excited to open our doors and introduce the Taste of Louisiana to the Katy community,” said Franchisee Paul Alfonso. “Our family-friendly, game day atmosphere paired with our scratch-made menu make Walk-On’s the perfect place to cheer on your favorite team. We’ve hired an amazing All-American Team to help serve our mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine and we look forward to everyone joining us on Monday as we celebrate our grand opening!”

When Katy’s first Walk-On’s opens, it will mark the 15th in Texas and 57th systemwide. Walk-On’s Katy will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/WalkOnsKaty .

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

