Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Hammond Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony and give away free Walk-On’s for a year on July 19

Hammond, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Even more of the Bayou State can enjoy mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine while cheering on their favorite team when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its Hammond debut on Monday, July 19.

Located at 305 C M Fagan Drive , the new Walk-On’s restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Hammond Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, guests can enter a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! Walk-On’s Hammond will accept entries through its Facebook page and in the restaurant during its first full month of business and will announce the winner the week of Aug. 15.

“We can’t wait bring our scratch-made menu and game day atmosphere to the Hammond community,” said Jason Gisclair, president of DBMC Restaurants, LLC, a proud Walk-On’s franchisee. “We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response from our other locations across the state, so we’re confident it will be a hit in Hammond. We’re excited to celebrate our grand opening and look forward to everyone joining us on Monday!”

When Hammond’s first Walk-On’s opens, it will mark the 20th in Louisiana and 55th systemwide. Walk-On’s Hammond will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/WalkOnsHammond .

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

More from Walk-On’s

The post Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Hammond Restaurant first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.