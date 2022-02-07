Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Chattanooga Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony and give away free Walk-On’s for a year on Feb. 14

Chattanooga, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Chattanooga community will soon have a new go-to destination to enjoy scratch-made Cajun and American cuisine served in a game day atmosphere when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Feb. 14!

Located at 224 Broad St., the new Walk-On’s restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered in a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be selected at random based on their number and announced on opening day.

“We’re thrilled to spread the Taste of Louisiana further across the great state of Tennessee,” said Jason Gisclair, president of DBMC Restaurants, LLC, a proud Walk-On’s franchisee. “We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response since opening our Knoxville location last year and are confident Walk-On’s Chattanooga will quickly become the restaurant of choice for any occasion. We look forward to celebrating our Chattanooga debut with everyone on Monday!”

Walk-On’s Chattanooga will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/WalkOnsChattanooga .

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun and Americana cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, Senior Director, Franchise Relations, at 225.330.4533.

