Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of D’Iberville Restaurant

Award-winning brand to host ribbon-cutting ceremony and give away free Walk-On’s to one of the first 100 guests in line on Sept. 26

D’Iberville, MS ( RestaurantNews.com ) Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is in the final stretch as it prepares to open its first D’Iberville location at 11181 Mandal Pkwy. on Sept. 26!

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Walk-On’s executive team and D’Iberville franchise partners at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, one of the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win FREE Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day. This opening will mark Walk-On’s fifth location in Mississippi.

“We can’t wait to officially open our doors to the D’Iberville community,” said DBMC Restaurants President and Walk-On’s Franchisee Jason Gisclair. “We’ve already formed an extraordinary bond with our other communities across Mississippi, so we hope to introduce that same energy and hospitality to everyone here on Monday!”

Walk-On’s D’Iberville will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about D’Iberville’s new Walk-On’s, visit facebook.com/Walk-OnsDIberville .

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to put its unique spin on traditional Cajun and Americana cuisine and bring a taste of Louisiana to every dish. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee and Duck & Andouille Gumbo.

For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkonsfranchising.com or contact CFE Kelly Parker at 225.330.4533.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Contact:

Mario Zavala

Champion

214-693-4964

mzavala@championmgt.com

