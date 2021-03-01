Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of 50th Location

Award-winning restaurant to host systemwide giveaways on March 22

Baton Rouge, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) From the shadows of Tiger Stadium to celebrating the grand opening of its 50th location, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has come a long way since 2003.

To celebrate the debut of its 50th restaurant, Walk-On’s is inviting fans to join in on the fun with special celebratory giveaways and promotions systemwide. On March 22, run, don’t walk to your nearest Walk-On’s because the first 50 guests at each location will receive a voucher for one FREE entrée, valid on the celebration date only. But the excitement doesn’t stop there. All day at all Walk-On’s locations systemwide, dine-in guests will have the opportunity to win cash prizes, signed jerseys and more, including:

One $50,000 Grand Prize Winner (register to win by visiting the Walk-On’s App > Promo Tab)

50 Free Walk-On’s For A Year Winners systemwide (one per location)

50 Loyalty Bonus Points added to Loyalty Member Wallets when they check-in at the restaurant or make an online order

50 Signed Drew Brees Jerseys Systemwide (one per location)

50 Signed Dak Prescott Jerseys Systemwide (one per location)

250 $50 Gift Card Winners Systemwide (five per location)

Guests will automatically be registered to win the above prizes by simply checking into the restaurant via the Walk-On’s App on the day of the celebration.

“We are incredibly proud of Walk-On’s continued growth and can’t wait to celebrate with everyone,” said CEO, Co-Owner and Founder Brandon Landry. “This systemwide event not only enables us to celebrate a major milestone, but also gives us the opportunity to give back to the communities that have supported us over the years. We look forward to this celebration and many more milestones to come!”

In addition to its systemwide celebration, Walk-On’s is continuing to support youth sports facilities and athletics in communities all across the country through its Game On Foundation. To kick off this year’s efforts, Walk-On’s Game on Foundation is refurbishing a basketball court in Viera, Florida, the community where its 50th restaurant is opening. Walk-On’s has plans to complete at least one project in a new market each quarter throughout 2021. For more information, visit walk-ons.com/game-on-foundation .

The safety and well-being of its guests and team members is and always will be a top priority for Walk-On’s. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, Walk-On’s has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille

Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

