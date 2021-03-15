Walk-On’s to Celebrate Grand Opening of 50th Restaurant When It Makes Its Melbourne Debut

Award-winning restaurant to give away free Walk-On’s for a year and more on March 22

Melbourne, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is set to open and start serving its signature Taste of Louisiana to everyone in Melbourne on Monday, March 22!

Fans systemwide will be joining in on this grand opening celebration because it marks Walk-On’s 50th location! Located at 8550 Napolo Drive , the new Walk-On’s restaurant will kick off its celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Melbourne Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Guests should consider arriving early because the first 20 customers will receive a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees. To add to the excitement, guests can enter a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! Walk-On’s Melbourne will accept entries during its first full month of business and will announce the winner the week of April 12.

But the celebration doesn’t stop there. All day at all Walk-On’s locations systemwide (including Melbourne), dine-in guests will have the opportunity to win cash prizes, signed jerseys and more, including:

One $50,000 Grand Prize Winner (register to win by visiting the Walk-On’s App > Promo Tab)

50 Free Walk-On’s For A Year Winners systemwide (one per location)

50 Loyalty Bonus Points added to Loyalty Member Wallets when they check-in at the restaurant or make an online order

50 Signed Drew Brees Jerseys Systemwide (one per location)

50 Signed Dak Prescott Jerseys Systemwide (one per location)

250 $50 Gift Card Winners Systemwide (five per location)

Guests will automatically be registered to win the above prizes by simply checking into the new restaurant via the Walk-On’s App on grand opening day.

“We’re extremely honored to open Walk-On’s 50th location right here in Melbourne,” said Franchisee Nate Fowler. “The new restaurant is in a great location, right off of Hwy. 95, and we’ve hired 200 incredible All-American team members that’ll join us in serving Walk-On’s delicious Cajun cuisine the community. We can’t wait to celebrate this monumental day with everyone on March 22!”

To add to the excitement, Walk-On’s Viera and the Game On Foundation have selected Crane Park’s basketball court as their first refurbishment project of 2021. The team plans on making several upgrades, including resurfacing and painting the court and installing new backboards. Walk-On’s Viera and the Game On Foundation will host local and online fundraisers in order to raise funds for the project. Dine-in and to-geaux order guests will also have the option to make a donation to the project.

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team. When the new restaurant opens, it will be the fifth Walk-On’s in Florida and 50th systemwide.

Melbourne’s new Walk-On’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/walkonsviera .

The safety and well-being of its guests and team members is and always will be a top priority for Walk-On’s. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, Walk-On’s has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

