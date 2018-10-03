Walk-On’s Brings Its Signature Louisiana-Inspired Menu to Brusly

Award-winning restaurant celebrates grand opening on Oct. 8

Brusly, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Whether it’s for the Panthers or the Tigers, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar will soon be Brusly’s go-to restaurant to watch the big game.

The popular Baton Rouge-based brand is bringing its fresh Louisiana-inspired menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere to 437 Oak Plaza Blvd. in Brusly on Monday Oct. 8.

The new 8,100-square-foot restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 10:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce. During the event, Walk-On’s will make a donation, in the form of a large check, to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Brusly’s new Walk-On’s restaurant will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday. But consider arriving early because the first 25 customers will receive a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees!

“We are extremely excited to bring everyone in the Brusly area a Walk-On’s to call their own,” said Chad Polk, Managing Partner of Bultra Restaurant Group, a proud Walk-On’s franchisee. “We have found the perfect location and we’ve hired an All-American team of 230 to join us in serving the Brusly community. Walk-On’s is unlike anything in the area, so we know it’s going to be a very welcome addition to the dining and entertainment landscape in the area.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team. When the new restaurant opens, it will be the 24th Walk-On’s system-wide.

The new restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Walk-On’s now has 23 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and San Antonio, and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard, Alexandria, Gonzales, Mobile, West Monroe and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock and Tyler, Texas, and Hattiesburg, Miss. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.

Following a record-breaking year of franchise expansion, Walk-On’s has captured the top spot in two categories of Technomic’s 2018 Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report. To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

