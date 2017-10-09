Walk-On’s To Break Ground on 1st Waco Restaurant

Ceremony for Louisiana-based restaurant scheduled for this Thursday

Waco, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Waco will soon have a new family-friendly restaurant to watch the big game. It’s co-owned by NFL star Drew Brees who knows a little something about sports.

Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is hosting a special groundbreaking ceremony for its first Waco-area restaurant this Thursday, Oct. 12. Representatives of Walk-On’s and the Texas franchisee group will host a ceremony to mark this momentous occasion at the intersection of Crosslake Parkway and Legend Lake Parkway across from Legend’s Crossing Development. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with a reception where Walk-On’s will serve some of their fan favorites from the menu.

“I’m ecstatic to be expanding the Walk-On’s brand across the Lone Star state,” said Waco franchise owner, Johnny Qubty. “I’m confident the Waco team will continue to do the Walk-On’s family proud with outstanding service and even better food!”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature menu featuring a taste of Louisiana served up in a game-day atmosphere by an all-American team. The 8,500-square-foot family-friendly restaurant is projected to open early next summer, adding roughly 200 new jobs to the local economy.

“We’re particularly excited about the location of our first Waco restaurant,” said Brandon Landry, co-founder of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar. “Waco is a huge sports town and we know the community will love Walk-On’s spirit and game day atmosphere.”

Walk-On’s now has 15 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. With more than 100 locations across 15 states in the pipeline, Walk-On’s has become one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.

New Orleans Saints superstar Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, bought in as co-owners in May 2015. Drew pointed out that Walk-On’s is “a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues” and that they were excited to help “expand the brand across the nation.”

To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

