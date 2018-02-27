Walk-On’s To Break Ground On 1st DFW Restaurant

Ceremony for Irving restaurant scheduled for March 6

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Irving will soon be home to a new family-friendly restaurant that’s co-owned by NFL star Drew Brees and features a taste of Louisiana served up in a game-day atmosphere.

Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is hosting a special groundbreaking ceremony for its first Dallas-Fort Worth restaurant in Irving on Tuesday, March 6. Representatives of Walk-On’s will join Franchisees Johnny Qubty and Joshua Allen in hosting a ceremony to mark this momentous occasion at 3165 Regent Blvd. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. with a reception featuring some fan favorites from Walk-On’s signature menu to follow.

“We are thrilled not just to bring this incredible restaurant to Irving, but to have the honor of opening the first Walk-On’s in the DFW Metroplex,” said Allen. “Walk-On’s is perfect for the area. Everything about it is superior to the typical sports bar, from the incredible food and wide array of cocktails and craft beers, to the family-friendly sports atmosphere and commitment to outstanding customer service.”

The 8,500-square-foot restaurant is projected to open in October, adding roughly 150 new jobs to the local economy.

“Texas has been a priority expansion market ever since we started franchising, and bringing our brand to DFW is huge, so we share Johnny and Joshua’s excitement about introducing Walk-On’s to everyone in and around the Irving area,” said Brandon Landry, co-founder of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar. “We feel very fortunate to have this duo lead the way into Irving and have no doubt that the community will love Walk-On’s game day atmosphere with a taste of Louisiana.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-style menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team.

Walk-On’s now has 17 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard, Alexandria and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.

New Orleans Saints superstar Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, bought in as co-owners in May 2015. Drew pointed out that Walk-On’s is “a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues” and that they were excited to help “expand the brand across the nation.”

To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

