Wake Up To Endless Coffee At Au Bon Pain

2018 Endless Coffee Mug debuts today

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Give the gift of happiness this holiday season with Au Bon Pain’s 2018 Endless Coffee Mug.

Beginning today, the popular fast-casual bakery café is giving coffee lovers a way to save money on an everyday necessity. Purchase the 2018 Endless Coffee Mug for $199 and receive an endless amount of free refills* on freshly brewed hot coffee through Dec. 31, 2018. If you buy five cups of coffee a week, you can save nearly $300 a year!

Endless Coffee Mugs are available for purchase through Jan. 8 at participating Au Bon Pain cafés and via ABP Pickup. So be sure to add “save money” to 2018’s New Year’s Resolutions because Au Bon Pain has you covered. For more information, including participating locations, visit aubonpain.com/endlessmug. Restrictions apply.

Au Bon Pain is extending its appreciation for everyone’s favorite morning pick-me-up by naming Wednesday, Nov. 15, “Free Coffee Day”. Participating locations will be giving away one free small coffee per guest between 2-5 p.m. Check to see if your favorite café is participating by visiting aubonpain.com.

*Savings based on a 48-week average price of $2.05 per medium hot cup of coffee and price of mug. Endless Coffee Mugs available through 1/8/18 or while supplies last. Participating locations only. Restrictions apply. For more information, terms and conditions, visit aubonpain.com/endlessmug.

About Au Bon Pain

Founded in 1978, Au Bon Pain (“from good bread”) has grown into an internationally recognized leader in the fast-casual restaurant category. The chain’s signature items – sandwiches, breads, pastries, salads, soups and coffee – are served in welcoming café environments emphasizing quick service and hospitality. Au Bon Pain offers consumers a wide array of delicious, nutritional foods that include low-sodium, low-fat, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options. Calorie counts are clearly posted on menus and full nutritional information is provided in each café which has helped the brand earn Health magazine’s designation as one of America’s Top 5 Healthiest Restaurant Chains over the past three years and one of America’s Healthiest Restaurant Chains by Grellin.

Au Bon Pain operates in six key trade channels including urban office buildings, hospitals, universities, transportation centers, malls and museums. Au Bon Pain currently operates in more than 300 locations in the U.S. and internationally. Additional information about Au Bon Pain, which is headquartered in Boston, may be found at aubonpain.com. Follow us at Facebook.com/aubonpain, @aubonpainusa on Instagram and @aubonpain on Twitter.

