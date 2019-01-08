On Sunday, the Bears lost a heartbreaker of a playoff game, as kicker Cody Parkey’s 43-yard field goal attempt clanged off the goal posts — twice — to end what had been a promising season.

On Monday, amid the social media fury of irate football fans, Goose Island Beer Co. had an idea: Let the fans kick out their disappointment.

At first, the plan was to pile on Parkey, by staging tryouts to replace him. Then Chicago’s oldest brewery had a change of heart. Why not support him, and the Bears, instead?

The brewery announced on social media Monday night that it would do its part to help fans understand the difficulty of nailing a 43-yard field goal.

The prize?

A free case of beer each week for a year for anyone who makes the kick.

For the unbelievers, they quickly backed it up.

So on Saturday afternoon, Goose Island will erect a goal in front of its brewery at 1800 W. Fulton St. Signups to kick will run from noon until 1 p.m. Kicking starts at 1 p.m.

The “beer for a year” deal amounts to a free case of a different Goose Island beer each week, chosen by the brewery. (No, beer nerds, Goose Island’s legendary Bourbon County Stout will not be involved.)

Goose Island is trying to rent a mobile goal but will make one from PVC if it needs to, said Goose Island General Manager Todd Ahsmann.

The brewery is working to get a permit to shut down the stretch of Fulton Street in front of the brewery, as it routinely does for events and festivals, he said.

Speculation has already run hot that Parkey’s miss and shaky seasonlong performance will lead to his exit from the team. Ahsmann said the brewery will remain a supporter — at least for now.

“He’s a Chicago Bear and thus a Chicagoan,” Ahsmann said. “We support out neighbors and fellow Chicagoans through thick and thin.”

