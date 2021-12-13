Waitbusters Stretches to the Southeast With Multi-unit Restaurant Group

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced today they have stretched to the southeast with the inclusion of the Felix Restaurant & Oyster Bar in Pensacola, FL, Lakeshore, LA and Gulfport, MS.

Felix Restaurant and Oyster Bar, a New Orleans fixture best known for their fresh oysters and seafood for over 70 years, selected Waitbusters for their Online Ordering, Delivery as a Service, Table Management and new Call Concierge features.

As Felix continued to grow and open new locations, they needed a one-stop shop to assist in their front of house management. Waitbusters table management and online ordering systems were chock full of innovative features not seen in other systems, but were also easy for their staff to learn. With limited staff due to the pandemic, ease of use and quick integrations were crucial to keep their operations moving smoothly. Furthermore, Waitbusters allowed Felix to offer delivery to their customers with their Delivery As a Service Feature (DAAS) through their partnerships with DoorDash Drive and Postmates. This commission-free delivery platform gives restaurants drivers without the cost of adding a third party delivery service.

Saving time and increasing revenue are vital to any restaurant, but maintaining customer satisfaction is primary. By adding Call Concierge, Felix was able to free up their staff to assist in-house guests while keeping their call-in customers happy. Customers simply call the restaurant, follow the voice prompts and make the selection of their choice to place an order, receive directions or hear specials – all completed through an SMS.

“Restaurants are reliant upon new technologies to propel them forward, particularly in these uncertain and constantly changing times. This is an unprecedented time in the hospitality industry and Waitbusters will continue to grow and adapt to the needs of our restaurant customers,” explained Waitbusters CPO, Shane Gau.

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:

Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery

Call Concierge

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets & Table Management

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Delivery Driver Logistics

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or check out www.waitbustersdining.com .

About Felix Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Felix Restaurant & Oyster Bar has been serving up the finest and freshest seafood in New Orleans for over 70 years. Locally owned, they pride themselves on “putting the New Orleans Oyster Bar on the map.” Their oysters are harvested right in Louisiana and sent right to the restaurant ensuring customers the freshest oysters possible. Stop in or order online with Waitbusters here: https://www.felixs.com.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com

