Waitbusters Streamlines Online Ordering with Its POS Integration for in House as Well as Third-Party Delivery Platforms

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that it now offers online ordering with POS integration for both in house and third-party delivery platforms. One of the first multi-unit establishments to utilize this technology, Buffalo Wing Factory, has significantly streamlined their operations at all four of their Northern Virginia locations since instituting it a month ago.

This integration eliminates the time spent to enter orders manually into the POS and the possibility of manual order errors. It further enables Buffalo Wing Factory to have, in one dashboard, third-party orders together with their own online orders.

According to Buffalo Wing Factory, “We believe providing a delivery solution for our customers is a requirement in today’s food service landscape. The operational pressures and financial impact that go along with adding this convenience can be challenging. Waitbusters provided an integrated solution for our DoorDash order flow that has eliminated the need for staff to enter orders from the tablet into the Point of Sale. This has dramatically reduced order errors and allows our staff to focus on the guests.”

In addition to providing an online ordering platform with third-party integration, Digital Diner gives restaurants a variety of delivery options including:

Delivery as a service

Delivery driver logistics

Hot spot delivery

For those restaurants looking for additional front of house features, Waitbusters’ Digital Diner’s provides the following either a la carte or in a complete package:

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets and the ability to perform those functions via Amazon Alexa

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

About Buffalo Wing Factory

Buffalo Wing Factory celebrates the American tradition of wings and beer – and does so to perfection with its selection of craft beers and craft wings. Check out BWF at any of its Northern Virginia locations – Ashburn, VA – Reston, VA – Sterling, VA – Chantilly, VA

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. The Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

