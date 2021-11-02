Waitbusters Rolls Out Its Call Concierge Feature in Local Bowling Alleys

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that Lucky Strike in Elwood, IN has begun using the “Call Concierge” feature in their establishment. This is Waitbusters’ first Indiana-based location as well as their first bowling alley. Much like the majority of the restaurant industry, Lucky Strike too has suffered from the labor shortage that seems to keep getting worse.

“Call Concierge” is Waitbusters’ newest feature, whereby an automated answering service gives restaurants the ability to manage their in house guests while still addressing phone-in customers’ needs. Through this feature, when a customer calls in, they will receive easy to follow voice prompts that direct them towards an SMS, offering one-click access to place online orders, reserve a table, join the wait line, or even get directions.

With a limited staff, Lucky Strike is leveraging WB’s Call Concierge feature to reduce the staff stress of manning phones and managing in house customers as well as keeping their phone in customers’ needs met. In utilizing Call Concierge, Lucky Strike is now deflecting non-essential and time consuming (yet important) calls to a text message with a call to action link. Customers can seamlessly do the following without having to wait to talk to someone live:

Reserve Lanes

Order food

Get Business hours directions

Book a birthday party

See specials

Send a note to management

Lucky Strike owner, Chuck Kane has seen this feature as a game changer for his day to day operations, explaining, “Every phone call my staff doesn’t have to personally answer provides more time to devote to our in-house guests. It really is an amazing service.”

About Lucky Strike

Lucky Strike is all about fun. From traditional leagues to short season leagues mixed with weekly euchre. They offer an awesome cosmic bowling experience each weekend with lights and lasers all synchronized to great music. Check out their weekly specials or awesome birthday party packages! https://www.luckystrikeelwood.com .

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

