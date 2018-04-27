Waitbusters Reaches Milestone with over 50,000 Customers Seated

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC is thrilled to announce that they have seated over 50,000 customers using their Digital Diner software. This is a tremendous milestone to reach for the company who launched their software just a little over a year ago.

What began as a simple, front of house management solution turned into a true all in one software that can compete with the big players in the marketplace. The vision of CEO James Moody was transformed into software that offers options as both a complete solution for restaurants and hotels or an a la carte menu for those looking for only one or two features.

Digital Diner currently offers the following:

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

Online Ordering, Reservations and More with Amazon Alexa

Digital Diner’s features are being utilized in a variety of restaurants across the east and west coast. Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau, discussed the array of features offered by Digital Diner, explaining, “While many restaurants we work with are looking for a more affordable wait-line and reservation solution, we are glad that we can serve even smaller establishments that are simply looking for online ordering or a new marketing solution. What’s great about Digital Diner is that it works for chains and ‘mom and pop’ restaurants alike – we’re flexible enough in our offerings to provide what each particular business needs.”

About Waitbusters Dining



Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

