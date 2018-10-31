Waitbusters Reaches Huge Milestone with over 200,000 Customers Seated

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC is thrilled to announce that they have seated over 200,000 customers using their Digital Diner software. This is an enormous milestone to reach for the Northern Virginia based company.

Digital Diner has grown exponentially since its inception in 2017. CEO James Moody was initially looking for a wait line solution after being tired of sitting in crowded lobbies holding a buzzer. He wanted to create a solution for the digital era and one that would not keep customers tethered to a beeper wasting time. Digital Diner was born from theses issues – and allows customers to get in line or make a reservation from their phone, computer, chatbot or Amazon Alexa.

As the company grew, so did the features that Digital Diner offers. With convenience being a primary focus, the software entered the online ordering arena to further cater to the needs of both restaurants and individuals. And cater it did. With restaurants across the country using the software, we reached the 200,000 milestone faster than expected. Digital Diner’s CPO, Shane Gau, elaborated, saying, “We have achieved a lot of milestones over the past 6 months, including our first online ordering launch and our first multi-unit POS integration but this milestone means the most to me because it has occurred with no customer down time – a truly great achievement thanks to a superb development and operational team!”

Digital Diner’s features include:

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets

Online Ordering, Reservations and More with Amazon Alexa

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

