Waitbusters Partners with Its First Ghost Kitchen to Offer Delivery as a Service

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that it signed its first ghost kitchen, Ghostgrub, who plans to use their online ordering platform and Delivery As A Service (DaaS) feature.

The goal of Waitbusters’ parternship with Ghostgrub and other similar establishments is to be able to flourish without being bogged down by the overwhelming costs associated with third-party delivery services. Waitbusters wanted to provide a simple, streamlined solution that shows a crisp and clean online ordering experience complete with delivery drivers. Their Delivery As A Service Feature eliminates the headaches and costs associated with hiring and managing drivers.

“Pairing with a ghost kitchen shows exactly where we are in today’s society where there is demand, a need for convenience for all parties and a profitable solution for the least amount of stress possible. Here, we’re accommodating these new ghost kitchens with the ability to profit from the upside of delivery by utilizing Waitbusters’ Delivery As a Service instead of having to hire their own drivers,” explained Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau. “These types of new ghost restaurants don’t have the storefront locations. They don’t have pickup availability. This really is a perfect relationship.”

Waitbusters’ Digital Diner software is not just online ordering. It can function as an all in one solution for restaurants or the following features can be selected a la carte:

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets and the ability to perform those functions via Amazon Alexa

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Delivery Driver Logistics

Mobile Hotspot Delivery

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

About Ghostgrub

Ghostgrub is an online restaurant group built for the modern, on-demand guest who demands convenience, quality & consistency for their delivery experience. Order a ghost pizza online here: https://www.ghostgrub.co/order

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or learn more about Digital Diner here: https://www.waitbustersdining.com

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com