Waitbusters Offers Restaurants Online Ordering With Contactless Delivery

Reston, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that it is now offering a contactless delivery feature for restaurants using their Digital Diner online ordering software. Now more than ever, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, restaurants need the ability to delivery to customers in a safe, hygienic manner.

With the decreases in in-house dining mandated by most states around the country, delivery and takeout are the only options for restaurants to survive in this unprecedented climate. Waitbusters joined the larger players like Domino’s who are offering contactless delivery for restaurants to safely deliver meals to customers. The process is very simple. During checkout, the customer can select either their address or a hotspot address for delivery. They will then be prompted for the delivery driver to buzz their door, call the customer or leave the order at the door. The customer can also prepay and pre-tip. The entire process allows contactless delivery for both the driver and customer.

Contactless delivery is just one more way Waitbusters is doing its part to help the restaurant industry. Earlier this week they announced a reduction in their online ordering prices to the tune of $29.95 per month for restaurants who sign up for a one-year agreement.

Additionally, for those restaurants who don’t currently have delivery drivers, Waitbusters offers DaaS, or Delivery As a Service through its partnership with Postmates. According to Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau, “We are in a unique position to help restaurants who do not have delivery services and cannot afford to hire drivers during this crisis. Hopefully this will help keep them afloat and serving their customers.”

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or to learn more go to www.waitbustersdining.com .

Digital Diner’s features included in the $29.95 plan:

Online Ordering

Delivery As a Service

Delivery Driver Logistics

Optional features for additional costs:

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets and the ability to perform those functions via Amazon Alexa

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Mobile Hotspot Delivery

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator