Waitbusters Offering Online Ordering at $29.95/Month and 0% Commission to Help Restaurants Combat Coronavirus Losses

Reston, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that it is now offering all new restaurants an “at cost” rate for their online ordering feature in order to help restaurants combat losses suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Waitbusters’ Digital Diner software offers online ordering as well as DaaS, or Delivery As a Service through its partnership with Postmates.

For only $29.95 per month (which is less than $1 per day), Waitbusters is offering restaurants that sign up for one year of their online ordering service, the online ordering feature along with menu setup tutorials through their Digital Diner software. Once the feature is live on their website, restaurants can offer pickup or delivery to their customers. Delivery can be completed with their own drivers or commission free through Waitbusters’ DaaS without the need to hire their own drivers. Set up can be completed quickly and can integrate directly with the restaurant’s POS or kitchen printer. Additionally, restaurants can continue to utilize 3rd party applications such as DoorDash and Grubhub for as long as they need as an acquisition tool to secure new customers. Restaurants can then transition those customers to their own in-house platform. Adding to the convenience is that all of their orders, brought in through their website or through a 3rd party app can be seen on the dashboard, making business simple and streamlined.

“At this time, pickup and delivery may be the only way for restaurants to survive the unprecedented circumstances over the next few months. Per the chart shown above created by OpenTable, restaurant’s in-house revenue across the country has decreased significantly. With the ongoing and expected bans for in-house dining, there needs to be another solution to help restaurants survive. We all need to do our part to help each other and the economy endure these difficult times, explained Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau. Restaurants and customers need alternative options. Waitbusters’ Digital Diner affords restaurants the ability to offer online ordering with pickup, delivery with their own drivers or using our Delivery As a Service feature.”

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or to learn more go to www.waitbustersdining.com .

Digital Diner’s features included in the $29.95 plan:

Online Ordering

Delivery As a Service

Delivery Driver Logistics

Optional features for additional costs:

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets and the ability to perform those functions via Amazon Alexa

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Mobile Hotspot Delivery

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com