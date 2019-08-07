Waitbusters Now Offers Delivery Without Restaurants Having to Hire Drivers or Eat Margin-Killing 3rd Party Delivery Commissions

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that their software now is fully integrated with Postmates to make delivery that much simpler for restaurants. Waitbusters wanted a way to provide online ordering and delivery services to restaurants that did not have delivery drivers readily available or could not afford 3rd party delivery platform commissions. This allows restaurants to benefit from the additional revenue that online ordering provides while taking out the stress of hiring and managing their own drivers.

Waitbusters supports and helps to create custom in-house online ordering solutions for restaurants but so often they were asked by restaurant owners about delivery options. Rather than just let the restaurant figure out that piece of the puzzle on their own, Waitbusters decided to hand over a complete solution.

The integration could not have made more sense to Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau. He expressed his excitement, explaining, “We feel this it is essential for restaurants to have options for delivery. This integration with Postmates completely eliminates the high commission costs of utilizing an entire 3rd party delivery platform AND the stress of hiring drivers, managing drivers and dealing with liability and service issues for food delivery.”

Waitbusters’ Digital Diner software gives restaurants the option to easily turn on or off the Postmates option even if they do have their own drivers, but when they might not be available. “We really tried to cover all angles and give restaurant’s the freedom to pick and choose what they need, when they need it,” Gau said.

Digital Diner’s features include online ordering, reservation and wait line management, table management, SMS and social media marketing and a loyalty program.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com