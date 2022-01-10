Waitbusters Now Offering Igloo Reservations at New Hampshire Establishment

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Looking for a magical dining experience during these blustery cold winter months? Try igloo dining. Waitbusters, LLC announced today they are offering reservations for this unique and Covid-friendly dining experience at Cheers Bar & Grille in Concord, NH.

At Cheers, customers can make a reservation for one of four igloos, complete with two heaters and their own personal Alexa. This provides a safe and magical experience that offers a new definition to the term “eating out.” The igloos afford a minimum of four individuals and maximum of eight per igloo a socially distant and cool dining experience. Igloos may be reserved for two hours for a deposit of $50.00 that is later applied to the bill.

Since the onset of Covid, restaurants have been forced to find new and creative ways to serve their customers safely – which includes distancing and limitations on the amounts of people in their establishments.

Utilizing Waitbusters software:

Cheers can manage their in house tables and exterior igloos;

Guests can reserve an igloo and pay their deposit in advance;

Guests can order online for pickup

Management can send specials or offers to their guests via SMS.

Waitbusters’ CPO Shane Gau commented, “We feel that supporting the unique needs of our restaurant partners is the very least we can do during this time of instability in the hospitality industry. In turn we provide interesting reservation types and the ability for guests to order directly from their phone. Each of us wants restaurants to thrive and to have customers feel safe while dining out and igloos are just one way to bring the fun back.”

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:

Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery

Delivery Driver Logistics

Call Concierge

Wait Line and Reservations & Table Management

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Loyalty & Rewards

E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or check out www.waitbustersdining.com .

About Cheers Bar & Grille

Cheers Bar & Grille was inspired by the amazing and unique culture of New England. Set in the center of downtown Concord, NH, Cheers offers a relaxed atmosphere for friends and sports lovers to gather. The addition of igloo dining is just one of the many features that will keep you coming back. Make a reservation for this extraordinary dining experience here: https://www.cheersnh.com/igloo-dining .

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com

More from Waitbusters

The post Waitbusters Now Offering Igloo Reservations at New Hampshire Establishment first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.