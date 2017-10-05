Waitbusters’ Location Updates Allow You to Adjust Guests’ Position in Line

Reason #4 to Use Waitbusters Dining Solutions: Location Updates
Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) With the location updates technology available through Waitbusters’ Guest Manager, you can view the location of a wait line guest or a reservation party. This enables you to be proactive with customer service and table management by seeing if a guest is going to be late and adjusting their spot in line, moving tables and/or contacting them to see how you could best adjust to help them.
Benefits:
About Waitbusters Dining
Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.
Contact:
Anicia Gau
Waitbusters, LLC
571-612-0213
agau@waitbusters.com
