Waitbusters, LLC Partners with Heartland as a Payment Processor

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that it has partnered with Heartland Payment Systems with plans to incorporate it with their Digital Diner software as a premier payment processor.

This partnership will allow the over 75,000 restaurants that currently use Heartland to benefit from the multitude of features that Digital Diner has to offer, including online ordering, wait line and reservation management, SMS and social media marketing and a loyalty program. Furthermore, it gives Waitbusters’ customers an alternative payment processor option to Stripe.

Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau, is thrilled about the partnership. He explained, “This is truly exciting for Digital Diner. Heartland is a leader in payment processing across all businesses, not just restaurants and we are thrilled to provide our customers with such a trustworthy and reliable service. Countless customers asked for a different payment processor solution and we like to say that ‘when restaurants speak we listen’. This was a perfect partnership. In the near future, the plan is to integrate more deeply with Heartland’s POS.”

About Heartland Payment Systems

Heartland Payment Systems delivers secure credit card processing, point of sale, payroll, lending and customer engagement solutions for restaurants nationwide.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo. For more information on Digital Diner please visit www.waitbustersdining.com or connect with Digital Diner on Facebook.com/waitbustersdining.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com