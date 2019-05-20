Waitbusters, LLC Partners with DBS as a Key Distribution Channel

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that it has partnered with DBS to accelerate penetration and adoption of its Digital Diner software in the restaurant space.

This partnership will allow the thousands of restaurants that currently utilize DBS’s services to benefit from the innovative features that Digital Diner has to offer that are beyond the standard offering of a traditional POS. These features include wait line and reservation management and online ordering with delivery driver logistics.

The partnership could not have made more sense to Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau. He expressed his excitement, explaining, “This partnership is perfect for Digital Diner. DBS has been around since 1977 and is a trusted POS solution provider in the restaurant industry and has a longstanding commitment to customer satisfaction. Our values truly align and we are thrilled to provide Digital Diner’s offerings to DBS’s customers.”

Digital Diner now integrates with POSitouch, so restaurants can transition to their front of house software seamlessly and immediately benefit from their services. In addition to the features mentioned above, Digital Diner also offers SMS and social media marketing, a loyalty program and 3rd party delivery integration.

About DBS (Data Business Systems)

DBS is one of the largest and most successful POS solution providers in the United States, with a full range of end-to-end POS solutions and services and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo. For more information on Digital Diner please visit www.waitbustersdining.com or connect with Digital Diner on Facebook.com/waitbustersdining.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com