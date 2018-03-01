Waitbusters, LLC Announces Six Month Free Trial Plus Cash Incentive to All New Restaurant Partnerships

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that it is launching major incentives for new restaurants to utilize its innovative Front of House, online ordering and marketing software, Digital Diner.

Beginning today, and for a limited time, restaurants that sign up for Digital Diner will receive a 6-month free trial of the software along with a $500.00 cash incentive for utilizing it regularly and providing feedback.

Waitbusters’ Digital Diner features SMS marketing, a Facebook Messenger chat bot, social media sharing, online ordering and a loyalty program, as well as wait line and reservation management. While already providing a complete front of house solution, the software also allows for guests to interact with restaurants through Amazon Alexa – a feature which CPO Shane Gau couldn’t wait to release. “We know that restaurant owners have a lot of choices when it comes to choosing software for their day to day operations. We believe that our product alleviates so many pain points that after trying it, a restaurant owner will be convinced that Digital Diner is the only solution for them.”

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

