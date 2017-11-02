Waitbusters’ Jump the Line Feature Makes Customers Feel Like VIP’s

Reason #8 to Use Waitbusters Digital Diner: Jump the Line

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Based on a 2017 study, difficulty measuring return on investment (ROI) is the number one challenge for restaurants when looking to adopt new technology. Not only does Waitbusters’ Digital Diner assist in cutting costs by reducing walkouts but restaurants can now have an incremental revenue stream with our Jump The Line feature. With Jump the Line, restaurants can offer the ability to their guests the option to move to the head of the line for a fee. They feel like VIPs and restaurants contribute money to their bottom line.

Benefits:

Drives revenue growth

Easy to Use

Enhances personal customer service

Secure mobile payment solution

Affordable and included in Waitbusters Digital Dining Solutions subscription packages

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

