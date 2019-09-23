Waitbusters’ Hot Spot Delivery Feature Has Significantly Increased Sales for the Bobbin’ Cork

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that The Bobbin’ Cork, Clarksville, VA has been using its hot spot delivery feature to serve up their finest cuisine to the customers along the lake. This is the first of Waitbusters’ partner restaurants to begin using this innovative feature along the East Coast.

Waitbusters’ wanted to take its online ordering and delivery platform one step further and allow customers to receive their food at more convenient locales. By utilizing hot spot delivery, customers can order online and select from any predetermined location given by a particular restaurant. This allows customers the convenience of having their meals at a beach, dock, park or other outdoor location.

This type of convenience has been a game changer for restaurants like The Bobbin’ Cork, that sits along the banks of Buggs Island Lake and serves to massive crowds along the lake in the summer. The Bobbin’ Cork’s owner, Jonathan Chumney explained, “Utilizing hot spot locations for delivery allows me to reach a mass of customers at locations outside of my normal delivery parameters. It’s also been a tremendous help for tourists in our area to order with ease. Overall my customer base has widened because of just how easy it is for them and my revenue has increased three-fold!”

In addition to providing an online ordering platform with hot spot delivery, Waitbusters’ Digital Diner features include:

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets and the ability to perform those functions via Amazon Alexa

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Delivery Driver Logistics and Delivery As A Service (DAAS)

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

About The Bobbin’ Cork

The Bobbin’ Cork is the dream fulfilled of lifelong Clarksville, VA resident Jonathan Chumney and his wife Melissa. Each day, The Bobbin Cork serves up the freshest and finest in soups, salads and sandwiches in Clarksville and along the banks of Buggs Island Lake. Come on in or order online breakfast, lunch or dinner.

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. The Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com