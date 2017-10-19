Waitbusters’ Guest Manager Simplifies Front of House Operations

Reason #6 to Use Waitbusters Digital Diner: Guest Manager
Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters resolves all learning curves and eliminates difficult guest management solutions with its Digital Diner software. Waitbusters’ Guest Manager is a powerful yet easy to use tool that simplifies your day-to-day front of house operations. Not only does the Guest Manager enable wait line and reservations management but it also facilitates setting up your seating chart, setting up server sections and seating guests in an intelligent, optimized manner.
Benefits:
About Waitbusters Dining
Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.
Contact:
Anicia Gau
Waitbusters, LLC
571-612-0213
agau@waitbusters.com
