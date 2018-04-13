Waitbusters to Feature Its Digital Diner Software at the 2018 NRA Show

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today their plans to attend the 2018 NRA Show in Chicago, IL. Since the NRA Show last year, Digital Diner has evolved from a wait-line management tool into a comprehensive front of house and marketing product suite. Digital Diner’s exclusive offerings include:
Waitbusters’ Digital Diner provides the ability to:
The Waitbusters’ team will be at the show to explain all of the robust features as well as provide on-site demos for interested restaurants at Booth #6154.
About Waitbusters Dining
Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.
Contact:
Anicia Gau
Waitbusters, LLC
571-612-0213
agau@waitbusters.com
Looking for something new? Check out these nifty independent stores around the U.S.
A federal judge ruled against a Chicagoan who complained about the marketing strategy