Waitbusters to Feature Its Digital Diner Software at the 2018 NRA Show

From www.restaurantnews.com by RestaurantNews.com
Reston, VA  (RestaurantNews.com)  Waitbusters, LLC announced today their plans to attend the 2018 NRA Show in Chicago, IL.  Since the NRA Show last year, Digital Diner has evolved from a wait-line management tool into a comprehensive front of house and marketing product suite.  Digital Diner’s exclusive offerings include:

  • Wait Line and Reservation Widgets
  • Social Media Marketing
  • SMS Text Message Marketing
  • Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot
  • Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator
  • Online Ordering, Reservations and More with Amazon Alexa

Waitbusters’ Digital Diner provides the ability to:

  • Reduce your overhead
  • Free up staff from phones
  • Significantly decrease your advertising costs
  • Eliminate overcrowded waiting areas
  • Offer online ordering for carryout or delivery
  • Automatically take reservations 24/7
  • Collect important customer data
  • Monetize your wait lines
  • Provide a Loyalty Program
  • Reduce No-shows

The Waitbusters’ team will be at the show to explain all of the robust features as well as provide on-site demos for interested restaurants at Booth #6154.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:
Anicia Gau
Waitbusters, LLC
571-612-0213
agau@waitbusters.com

