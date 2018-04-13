Waitbusters to Feature Its Digital Diner Software at the 2018 NRA Show

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today their plans to attend the 2018 NRA Show in Chicago, IL. Since the NRA Show last year, Digital Diner has evolved from a wait-line management tool into a comprehensive front of house and marketing product suite. Digital Diner’s exclusive offerings include:

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

Online Ordering, Reservations and More with Amazon Alexa

Waitbusters’ Digital Diner provides the ability to:

Reduce your overhead

Free up staff from phones

Significantly decrease your advertising costs

Eliminate overcrowded waiting areas

Offer online ordering for carryout or delivery

Automatically take reservations 24/7

Collect important customer data

Monetize your wait lines

Provide a Loyalty Program

Reduce No-shows

The Waitbusters’ team will be at the show to explain all of the robust features as well as provide on-site demos for interested restaurants at Booth #6154.

About Waitbusters Dining



Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com