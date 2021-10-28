Waitbusters Expands Its Footprint Into Canada With Its Online Ordering and Delivery Platform

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that Marshall’s Pasta Mill, London, ON, has opted to utilize its online ordering software and delivery as a service feature in their family-owned restaurant in London, ON. For over 20 years, they have been serving up the best Italian food in the area to their customers, but now they are making it even more convenient with the addition of online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup through Waitbusters.

With the onset of the pandemic, Blake and Jodie Marshall, owners of Marshall’s Pasta Mill, knew they had to accommodate their customers with online ordering and various pickup or delivery options. They identified Waitbusters software through their partnership with Loyal Patron (a loyalty service based in Canada) and saw just how remarkable the online ordering software was compared to other services they had tried. Waitbusters offers flexibility in menus, with welcome pop ups, access to catering menus and easy to use nested modifiers not seen in the marketplace before.

Moreover, providing delivery to their customers, although a necessity was a challenging one due to the labor shortage. Waitbusters answered that call to action with their Delivery As a Service Feature (DAAS) through their partnership with DoorDash Drive. Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters, explained, “We tried to build a solution that was a no-brainer for restaurants. Our goal was not only to make their business run more efficiently but also to make them profitable instead of throwing away revenue by paying it all out to 3rd party services. With Waitbusters, they have online ordering, delivery and the ability to market to their customers all baked into one system. We’re a one stop shop.”

Marshall’s Pasta Mill is located at 580 Adelaide St. N, London, Ontario. To review Marshall’s menu or order online, visit https://marshallspastacatering.ca .

About Marshall’s Pasta Mill

Marshall’s Pasta Mill is a family owned Italian restaurant and bakery in the heart of London, ON that has been creating authentic meals since 1995. The restaurant prides itself on fresh sauces, pasta, Portuguese breads, prepared meals, lasagnas and soups. They offer catering services and even provide hot lunches to more than one dozen elementary schools in the area.

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:

Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Delivery Driver Logistics

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or check out www.waitbustersdining.com .

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com

More from Waitbusters

The post Waitbusters Expands Its Footprint Into Canada With Its Online Ordering and Delivery Platform first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.