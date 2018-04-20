Waitbusters Expands Footprint to Georgia with Universal Joint

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters’ Digital Diner has expanded its reach into Georgia by adding Universal Joint – Lawrenceville to its growing list of customers. Digital Diner is a complete front of house solution, that includes a loyalty program, online ordering and marketing package. In just a few short weeks, Universal Joint has seated close to 1300 customers in its Lawrenceville location.

Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau, discussed the partnership, saying, “I’m doubly excited to welcome Universal Joint to our family because it coincides with the latest release that enables restaurants to offer online ordering through their website, Facebook business page, Facebook Messenger chatbot and Amazon Alexa.” Waitbusters’ looks forward to adding its Digital Diner software to Universal Joints’ other locations in the near future as well.

To see these features and much more in action, please visit us at the 2018 NRA Show May 19-22 in Chicago.

About Universal Joint

Universal Joint, Lawrenceville Georgia is a casual restaurant/bar located on a former Sinclair auto service station property. It is touted as a “neighborhood pub” with great food and an easy-going atmosphere. Sit at the bar and choose from a wide variety of drafts or relax on the patio. Get seated with Digital Diner at Universal Joint at 181 East W Pike Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.

About Waitbusters Dining



Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

