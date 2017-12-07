Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Uses AI For Enhanced Guest Experience

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters’ Digital Diner has released SMS Notifications for servers to it’s vast array of innovative features. The software, which is optimized for smart phones – now has an option for servers to be automatically notified when a party has been seated in their section. The notification also includes the seated parties table number. This latest advance improves customer service by preventing a delay in the server greeting the customers and tending to their needs. The notification to the server further creates increased efficiency throughout the restaurant along with better management of wait lines and reservations due to faster service. The bottom line benefit? When servers are more attentive to their customers, they are more likely to become regular patrons.

Benefits:

Overall improved efficiency

Better customer service = greater customer retention

Greater management of wait lines

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

